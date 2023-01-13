Former Nigerian Military Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar and others have urged Nigerians to imbibe a reading and writing culture as no nation can thrive without a knowledge-based economy.

Abubakar spoke at the public presentation of four books authored by Ilyasu Ibrahim Maijega titled Preventing Crimes, Insurgencies and Desperate Migration From Developing Nations; Preventing Crimes, Insurgencies and Desperate Migration From Africa; Preventing Crimes, Insurgencies and Desperate Migration From Asia and Latin America, and Preventing Crimes, Insurgencies and Desperate Migration in Nations of the World.

In the books, the author’s probe into the Boko Haram insurgency following the adoption of the Chibok Girls in 2014, brought him full circle to the qualities of national frailties that Nigeria shares with 50 other countries of the world.

In his research, Fragile States Index (FSI) reveals Africa holds 35 nations with frail ties, that is about 70 per cent of the world’s most fragile nations; Asia has 13, and Latin America holds two of such nations. Qualities of national frailties, as observed by author include: prevalent poverty and joblessness, low quality of political leaders which is a major national threat, ethnic and religious sectionalism, low quality education, desire to remain in power indefinitely, and external events as pandemics, wars among others.

Addressing attendees at the book launch, Abubakar said Nigeria has been fighting insurgency in the North East for the past ten years, which has gradually spread to all parts of the country. Maigeda’s books he said, throws more light to the root causes of insurgency and inform security agencies, the government and the people of Nigeria on how to tackle the problem.

“I urge Nigerians to start reading and writing. It is the only through this process that we can rise and achieve great things for the good of our country.”

On his part, Maigeda who had acknowledged the books supplementary readings for good governance advocates, the politically minded, students of politics, contemporary history and crimes and prevention control, said African countries are lacking in many areas, which have stirred insurgencies, crime and desperate migrations.

To prevent insurgencies, nations, he said must provide the basic needs, including government’s inability to mechanize farming. “These books will also give best approach to address insurgency,” concluded Maigeda.