National coordinator of the Northern Young Professionals for Tinubu (NYPT) Hon Abdullahi Tanko Yakasai has appealed to Nigerians to disregard the claims of a certain group, All Progressives Congress (APC) Arewa Concern Forum against the candidacy and person of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

The group had also dissociated itself from the activities of APC and TInubu/Shettima Campaign throughout the country.

Yakasai said his group’s attention was drawn to a press release issued by the unknown organisation. In a statement signed by Yakasai yesterday in Kano, he said it wouldn’t have responded to the group’s false claim as “we feel they are unknown persons, but the response became necessary so as to set the records straight.”

“We the Northern Young Professionals for Tinubu (NYPT) would not have taken the group seriously if they had listed the names of the so-called 200 amalgamated support groups under their auspices.

“It is also pertinent to note that the people who signed the Press Release have neither shown the names of their support groups nor any activities that they have done as a group, as such we feel they are just infiltrators trying to cause friction within the APC family,” he said.

Yakasai stated further that it is worthy of note that the APC has over 6,000 support groups working tirelessly with their members at the grassroots for the party’s candidates with their personal resources, connections, commitment and conviction.

He said the group should have known that “our principals are open to dialogue, discussions and are listening leaders. We thought if at all the group has any grievances, they ought to have channeled it through the appropriate body.

“We therefore implore our teeming APC family and all support groups to disregard this group because it seems they have hidden motives.

“Finally, we will continue to do our best especially at this time that the election is getting nearer and we urge all members and their support groups to continue to give their best till we get to victory in the forthcoming presidential election.”