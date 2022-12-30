After six months of rigorous training, 1,955 police recruits passed out as constables from the Kaduna Police College on Wednesday under the 2022 batch of the recruitment scheme of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) which had a total of 10,000 recruits nationwide.

The ceremony which took place simultaneously in four Premier Colleges and 12 Police Training Schools across the country, wraps up the six months of highly challenging rigorous, physical, and intellectual training which also signified the transition of the recruits into mainstream professional policing duties with the right orientation to meet emerging security challenges within the dictates of the rule of law.

At the ceremony, the inspector-general of police (IGP) Usman Alkali Baba, who was the reviewing officer said it represented another giant stride of the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari towards repositioning the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) by addressing the lingering manpower gap in the Force which has been inhibiting optimal police service delivery in the country.

Represented by the deputy inspector-general of police (Operations) DIG Mustapha Dandaura, the IGP said, “Indeed, the federal government’s policy of recruiting ten thousand Police Constables annually over three years shows commitment of Mr. President to bequeathing to our beloved country a reformed and well-positioned Police Force with capacity and commitment to attain its internal security mandate.”

The IGP said, all the graduating recruit constables will be deployed to complement officers on the forthcoming election security duties across the nation, in a bid to ensure a free, fair and credible electoral process during the 2023 general election.

“To you the graduands, I wish to remind you that you are coming into a reformed Police Force that is experiencing an ethical rebirth, a Force that is increasingly equipped, well-focused and properly oriented to take the war against crimes to the fortress of criminal elements that are bent on threatening our shared values for peace, security and liberty.

“As you answer the national call and undertake this noble path of law enforcement, let me remind you that the bedrock of policing is discipline, and I am sure you must have been taught that the best form of discipline is self- discipline.

“Much as you have a promising and bright career ahead of you, how far you go in this career depends, to a great extent, on your character, discipline, and integrity.

“I am sure that you are all aware that the Force under my leadership has a zero-tolerance for indiscipline and any act that may be at variance with police professionalism. Therefore, I admonish you to resolve not to engage in any act unedifying of your good name, that of your families, and indeed the Force as you launch your policing career today,” he charged them.