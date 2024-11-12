The Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion) has distanced itself from the Church of England’s recent decision to approve same-sex marriage.

The Primate of the Anglican Church, Most Rev. Henry Ndukuba, made the Church’s stance known on Tuesday during the opening ceremony of the 2024 Divine Commonwealth Conference (DIVCCON 2024) held in Abuja under the theme ‘Peace, Be Still’.

Ndukuba explained that DIVCCON serves as the Church of Nigeria’s Annual Conference, bringing together believers for fellowship, prayer, and spiritual renewal.

The Primate, while acknowledging differing views on the sensitive issue, emphasised that it does not compromise the warm relationship between the Church of Nigeria and the Church of England.

“The Church of England has strayed from its Christian principles. They have not only voted to endorse same-sex marriage but have also introduced liturgy celebrating this rebellion against God,” he said.

Ndukuba recounted recent consultations in the UK with leaders from the Global Anglican Future Conference (GAFCON) and various Evangelical and Orthodox representatives, aiming to foster a secure and faithful spiritual environment for their ministries and missions.

He affirmed the Church of Nigeria’s commitment to GAFCON in upholding Biblical Orthodoxy and remaining faithful in gospel proclamation. “On these matters, there is no going back,” he declared.

While addressing the challenges faced by believers, Ndukuba reassured attendees that, despite the appearance of chaos and evil, God retains control over His creations, emphasising His sovereignty in human affairs.

He encouraged a steadfast faith that trusts in God’s goodness, explaining that trials often serve as opportunities for spiritual growth, character building, and a closer relationship with God.

For his part, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), represented by Ven. Dr Princewill Ireoba, Director of Ecumenism and Interfaith, extended his congratulations to the Church of Nigeria for hosting DIVCCON 2024.

He expressed CAN’s commitment to promoting peace and justice, urging the Church to exemplify Christ’s love and hope amid today’s profound political, economic, and social challenges.

“It is in these storms that we are reminded of God’s sovereignty and encouraged to trust in His promises. The Church of Nigeria, through events like DIVCCON, plays a vital role in guiding believers and promoting justice and compassion in society,” he said.

The CAN president further underscored the importance of the Church’s mission to be a source of peace, hope, and healing during turbulent times, urging unity in reflecting Christ’s love and spreading the message of reconciliation within communities.