The chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Customs and Excise, Hon. Leke Abejide, has asked the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to embrace advanced monitoring technology to curb smuggling and other illegal activities along the nation’s borders.

Abejide, who made this call during the 2024 Comptroller-General of Customs Conference held in Abuja, emphasised the importance of professional leadership and modern reforms to enhance customs operations.

Commending the NCS for training its personnel in anti-smuggling techniques to address both conventional and emerging challenges, the lawmaker highlighted the potential of cutting-edge customs management software to significantly boost efficiency.

“It is interesting to know that the Nigeria Customs Service has progressively adopted advanced technology systems to support its mission and is the most automated agency among agencies of the Federal Government collecting revenue, and this can be verified.

“It has graduated from ASYCUDA (Automated Systems Customs Data) system to ASYCUDA ++ (ASYCUDA plus plus), and further to NCIS I, and NCIS II—continuously upgrading to align with global standards,” Abejide stated.

However, Kogi federal lawmaker noted that the journey to full digitization remains incomplete, stressing the need for advanced technologies such as blockchain and artificial intelligence to streamline operations, improve data accuracy, and foster inter-agency collaboration.

“As leaders, we must establish and enforce stringent ethical standards, ensuring that officers at all levels are held accountable. Enhancing oversight mechanisms and maintaining transparency in its operations are vital steps towards building a Customs Service that Nigerians can trust,” he said.

Abejide also emphasised the role of partnerships in enhancing the NCS’s capacity to tackle transnational crimes. He called on the service to strengthen its collaboration with local and international stakeholders, including the ports authority, law enforcement agencies, and trade associations.

“By strengthening these partnerships, the Service enhances its capacity to combat transnational crimes, including drug trafficking, arms smuggling, and other activities that threaten national security.

“Global cooperation allows us to adopt best practices and stay informed about emerging trends in Customs administration. And recently, your new partner, the Trade Modernisation Project (TMP), has been engaged in the modernization efforts of the Nigeria Customs Service. TMP should significantly enhance the operational efficiency and technological capabilities of the NCS—if, and only if, all aspects of the partnership are executed with precision and aligned with best practices,” he added.

The lawmaker commended the NCS’s ongoing anti-smuggling campaigns but urged the service to further fortify border security through advanced monitoring systems and collaborative operations with military and law enforcement agencies.

“In recent years, smuggling has posed an increasing threat to our economy and security, depriving the government of revenue and undermining local industries. The Nigeria Customs Service has risen to this challenge through various anti-smuggling campaigns and seizures.

“Yet, we must go further by strengthening our border security and deploying advanced monitoring technology to detect and prevent illegal activities. Combating smuggling is not only an economic duty but a moral one, as it protects our industries, secures jobs, and upholds the integrity of lawful trade,” he remarked.

Abejide also stressed the importance of motivating Customs personnel and assured the NCS of the House of Representatives’ unwavering support.

“To the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, and all present here today, I reaffirm our support from the legislative arm, as we work together towards a Customs Service that will secure Nigeria’s economic future,” he stated.