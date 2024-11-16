The National Security Adviser (NSA), Malam Nuhu Ribadu, has handed over 58 rescued kidnap victims to Kaduna State government.

The victims comprised 35 males, 23 females, children and toodlers.

Ribadu handed over the victims to the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, for onward delivery to Kaduna State Government.

General Musa, who presented the victims to the Chief of Staff to the Kaduna State governor, Sani Liman Kila, said no ransom was paid for their rescue but for the combined efforts of the military and other security services.

CDS Musa said the operation was both kinetic and non-kinetic, which required efforts by all and not just the military kinetic efforts.

“For us to succeed, we need all Nigerians to take ownership of this operation, and that is what is happening. What we are seeing out of this number is the success of the collaboration right from the top, from the presidency, from the Office of the National Security Adviser, Ministry of Defence to all agencies working together, including Kaduna State Government.”

He continued: “the governor has been very supportive and very helpful and it is this collaborative effort that has made it possible for us to be able to rescue the individuals.”

He stressed, “It’s a joint effort. We’re able to do that through non-kinetic means of getting across. No penny was paid for these individuals.”

He added, “and now I want Nigerians to understand that if we do not come together to work, it will make it extremely difficult for us to succeed. The success depends on all of us working together. It’s a whole-of-society approach.”

He, however, said that there were certain individuals trying to make it impossible for the government to succeed.

“They are doing everything possible to sabotage the efforts of the government. That will not happen,” he declared.

He said the security agencies were working round the clock tirelessly to make sure Nigerians felt safe and protected. “Today is Saturday, many people would have wanted to be home, relaxing, but we are working. Saturday, Sunday, day and night and all Nigerians have keyed up, and everybody is contributing to the success we are seeing. I want to also inform Nigerians that we will continue to work hard together we will not leave any stone unturned until every Nigerian that is in captivity is freed. Nigerians are free to move about within the country, both day and night, as it used to be before.

“So we assure Nigerians that the presidency, we’re getting all the support to ensure that we work, and we assure Mr. President that we’ll do everything possible, and including Nigerians, until we succeed, we’ll continue to push,” CDS Musa stated.

He, therefore, called on Nigerians to support security agencies to succeed.

He commended the Kaduna State governor, Uba Sani, for his support and called on other governors to also key in.

For his part, the national coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Center, Maj. Gen. Adamu Laka, said the victims were kidnapped from their homes and farmlands from Gayam, Sabon Layi and Kwaga villages of Danmusa LGA of Katsina State.

He said following their abduction, troops of 1 Division on November 14, 2024, at about 1500hrs successfully led a joint operations leading to their rescue.

He said the victims comprised 35 males and 23 females.

According to the National Coordinator, preliminary investigation revealed that the victims were kidnapped by suspected armed bandits under the command of a notorious bandit called JANBROS.

“During the kidnap, the victims were made to trek for hundreds of kilometres to the thick forest of Birnin Gwari.”

He said upon their rescue, the “Government provided them with all the necessary assistance required to stabilise them for subsequent handing over to ONSA for rehabilitation and immediate medical checkups, where they have been examined and six were admitted.

“However, the six admitted victims have recovered and joined us for subsequent handing over to their respective families,” Maj. Gen. Laka added.

The Chief of Staff to Kaduna State governor, Sani Liman Kila, thanked the security agencies and called on all Nigerians to team up with security agencies to end kidnapping.