Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product slowed down to 3.98 per cent (year-on-year) in real terms in Q3 2025, lower than the 4.23 per cent that was recorded in the second quarter of the year.

According to figures that were posted on the website of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Monday, the economy reduced to N57.03trn in real terms, while in nominal terms, it grew to N113.59trn in the third quarter.

However, the Q3 figure was slightly higher than the 3.86 per cent recorded in Q3 2024.

The NBS said agriculture grew by 3.79 per cent in Q3 2025, an improvement from 2.55 per cent recorded Q3 2024.

Details Later…