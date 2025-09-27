Nigeria’s candidate, Engr. Mahmoud Ben-Tukur, has secured re-election into Part II of the Council of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) at the ongoing 42nd ICAO Assembly in Montreal, Canada.

Engr. Ben-Tukur emerged victorious after a keenly contested election involving 11 other African nations.

The Nigeria representative to ICAO will continue to occupy Nigeria’s seat on the council, further strengthening the nation’s role in global aviation governance.

He was re-elected with an impressive 163 votes out of 185 eligible member-states, demonstrating strong international confidence in Nigeria’s leadership and contributions to the aviation sector.

Nigeria joins 11 other countries re-elected into Part II of the ICAO Council, including Egypt and South Africa from the African bloc.

Tunde Moshood, the special adviser to the minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo, said the outcome reflected the resilience of Nigeria’s aviation diplomacy and the strength of its global alliances within the ICAO family.

Leading Nigeria’s delegation to the assembly, Minister Keyamo spearheaded an intensive campaign in support of Nigeria’s candidate.

Speaking after the results were announced, the minister described the victory as a “proud moment for Nigeria and for Africa,” noting that the re-election reaffirmed the country’s commitment to the growth of international civil aviation and the promotion of safety, security, and sustainability in the sector.

He said Nigeria’s continued presence on the ICAO Council ensures that the nation will remain actively involved in shaping policies and standards that guide global aviation, while also promoting the interests of Africa within the international aviation community.