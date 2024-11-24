The Catholic Diocese of Auchi has announced the passing away of Rt. Rev. MSGR Thomas Oleghe, who died on Sunday at the age of 104 in Auchi, Etsako West local government area of Edo State.

A terse statement signed by the Bishop of Auchi Diocese, Gabriel Dunia, said Oleghe was the oldest Catholic Priest in Nigeria, adding that the church had resolved to hold a funeral service for him on Wednesday.

The statement read, “With gratitude to God for a life well lived on earth, I hereby inform you of the passage of the Rt. Rev. MSGR Thomas Oleghe, the oldest Catholic Priest in Nigeria as at today, to the great beyond at about 2.30am this morning on the 24th of November, 2024. He is of the Diocese of Auchi.

“He died at the age of 104. May his lovely and gentle soul continue to rest in perfect peace. Amen. We have resolved to celebrate his funeral on Wednesday, the 27th of November, 2024.”

Meanwhile, the Senator representing Edo North, Adams Oshiomhole, has expressed profound sorrow over the passing of Monsignor Thomas Oleghe.

In a statement issued by Oshiomhole’s Senior Aide, Hon. Victor Oshioke, he described Monsignor Oleghe as a paragon of priestly humility and a steadfast champion of Christian values and noted that Monsignor Oleghe’s life was a shining testament to the virtues of faith, humility, and devotion.

“My Lord,” Oshiomhole wrote in a condolence message to Bishop Dunia, “it is with a very heavy heart that I write to commiserate with you, the Catholic Church, and indeed the Nigerian Christian family on the death of Rt. Rev. Fr. Thomas Oleghe. His transition is a profound loss, not just to our diocese but to the nation at large.”

The Senator recounted his personal encounters with Monsignor Oleghe, whom he described as remarkably frank, pious, and humane. He praised the late priest for his unwavering commitment to guiding believers and fostering societal betterment through moral teachings.

“Even as we mourn him,” Oshiomhole added, “we are comforted by the assurance that his impactful life resonated with God, who blessed him with longevity before calling him to eternal rest.”

Oshiomhole prayed for divine strength for the Catholic community in Auchi and beyond, urging them to draw solace from Monsignor Oleghe’s exemplary legacy of service and faith.