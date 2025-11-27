A former Minister of State for Petroleum, Chief Timipre Sylva, has written to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), requesting the anti-graft agency to fix a new date for him to appear over an ongoing investigation into allegation of $14.8million fraud.

Sylva, in a letter he personally signed and addressed to the EFCC Chairman, faulted the move by the Commission to declare him wanted over the allegation.

In the letter, dated November 24 and acknowledged by the EFCC on November 26, Sylva explained that he was currently undergoing urgent medical treatment for a life-threatening condition.

He told the Commission that he was in constant consultation with his doctors on whether he could temporarily suspend treatment to honour the invitation, adding that his intention was to cooperate fully with investigators.

“In view of the foregoing, I most humbly request that a mutually agreed date be set, subject to medical clearance, to enable me appear physically and formally.

“I trust that the objective of your invitation is not to harm me but to genuinely investigate an alleged crime. Only the living can appropriately and responsibly respond to any allegation, which I firmly and respectfully deny,” he stated.

He recounted recent incidents involving the EFCC, noting that they had caused serious distress to his family and associates.

“What began as an unverified accusation linking me to an alleged plot against the President escalated into a dramatic military operation at my private residence, during which several individuals, drivers, security and domestic staff, were arrested and remain in detention,” he said.

Sylva said the situation became more troubling when the EFCC publicly declared him wanted on November 10 in connection with the alleged $14.8 million matter.

“It is important to note that I had earlier been invited by the EFCC in December 2024 over the same issue. I provided all explanations and was granted administrative bail on self-recognition. I was told I would be reinvited if needed, and to the best of my knowledge, no further invitation was issued,” he explained.

He expressed surprise that the commission declared him wanted despite what he described as his consistent cooperation with law enforcement agencies, and also rejected claims that he jumped bail.

“I am, and have always been, a law-abiding citizen of Nigeria. I have never declined any lawful invitation. For clarity and record purposes, no such bail condition existed, nor was any such condition violated by me,” he stated.

He warned that the manner in which the issue is being handled could lead to wrong public interpretations.

“As these developments unfold, it is hard to dismiss the impression that matters may be proceeding in a way that suggests political targeting. These frenzied actions may be viewed as a witch-hunt by many, especially considering that I appear to have been a target since the beginning of this administration,” he added.