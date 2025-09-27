The National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (NILDS) has organised an inter-school quiz competition for secondary school students in Bauchi State.

Speaking before the commencement of the 2025 edition of the national debate which focuses on the legislature, democracy and governance, the director-general of the NILDS, Prof Abubakar Sulaiman, said the exercise is to deepen the knowledge of legislative and democratic governance among secondary school students.

According to him, it is also to inspire young Nigerians to cultivate the interest to participate in legislative governance.

He explained that enhancing the knowledge of young Nigerians in the legislature would not only foster an inclusive and participatory legislature in Nigeria but would also serve as an avenue for citizen engagement in the legislative process.

Represented by Dr Hadiza Sa’idu, NILDS coordinator, Sulaiman added that the quiz competition would take place in all the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

“This 10th edition of the competition is therefore the fourth time the competition has been held at the national level.

“As the 2025 NILDS National Quiz Competition is declared open, I therefore urge all competing students and their teachers to abide by the rules of the game so that the desired objectives of the competition are achieved,” he said.

The state’s commissioner for Education, Dr Muhammed Lawal, said the exercise was a welcome development in the circle of education, adding that it is a ground where students in the state could be tested among other students.

“This will enable us to improve the quality of our delivery in our various schools to our teeming students across the state.

“I want them to take it upon themselves that in an engagement like this, there is no loser. You put in your best, and if at the end of the day, you don’t make it up to the top, your efforts will be crowned.

“I hope this will be well covered because it will stimulate other schools to be part of and perform better so that they can come up to this level as well,” he said.

Announcing the winner of the competition at the state level, the chairman of the House Committee on Education, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Mr Nasiru Alah, declared Government Day Secondary School, Bulkachuwa, as the overall winner;

Government Secondary School, Gamawa, as the first runner-up up while Government Girls Day Secondary School, Dagaud, came as the second runner-up.

Other schools that participated in the competition in the state included Fariah Foundation School, Government Secondary School Ningi and Government Day Secondary School, Rimin-Zayam.