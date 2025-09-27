Two principal male suspects identified as Ezema Onyedikachi and Ugwu Chigozie Anthony, who were arrested for allegedly stabbing and murdering one Nweze Chiebonam during a bonfire at the University of Nigeria (UNN), have been arraigned in court and remanded in a correctional facility.

The deceased, Chiebonam Nweze, 29, was a guest at the event.

Meanwhile, the management of UNN alleged that the event was infiltrated by miscreants from a neighbouring community, who instigated violence.

In the course of the disturbance, a guest at the event, Mr Chiebonam Nweze, was stabbed. Sadly, despite prompt efforts to save his life, he passed away before receiving medical attention at the University’s Medical Centre.

The Faculty of Arts, Department of Archaeology/Heritage Studies, organised the bonfire night on September 12, 2025, which was attended by students and invited guests, including the suspects and the deceased.

However, at about 3am the following day, while attendees were leaving the venue, the vehicle of Ugwu Anthony, aged 21, had a minor accident with that of the deceased.

The incident led to a fight involving the suspects and the deceased but was later resolved.

Further investigation revealed that the suspects initially left the venue but later conspired, armed themselves with a dagger, and returned to attack the deceased.

In the course of the assault, Ezema Onyedikachi, 27, allegedly collected the dagger from Ugwu and stabbed Nweze Chiebonam fatally in the chest.

He was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead by the attending doctor. The dagger used in committing the crime was recovered.

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, CP Mamman Bitrus Giwa, commiserated with the family of the deceased, describing the incident as both unfortunate and avoidable.

He has cautioned citizens, particularly the youths, to eschew violence, exercise self-control and peacefully resolve disputes.