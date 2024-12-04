Paradigm Initiative, a leading digital rights advocacy organisation, has revealed the scale of an alleged data breach affecting 43 million Nigerians, even as it has taken legal action against the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and other government agencies, alleging systemic violations of citizens’ digital rights, including failures in data protection and inclusivity.

The executive director, Paradigm Initiative, Gbenga Sesan, at the end of year media briefing in Lagos on Wednesday, said his organisation was taking the step, following allegations that surfaced in April 2024 about hackers gaining unauthorised access to national databases, claiming that personal data—including National Identity Numbers (NINs), home addresses, phone numbers, and passport details—was illegally accessed and sold to third parties.

According to Sesan, the alleged breach potentially affects up to 43 million Nigerians. “When the data of ordinary Nigerians is breached, nobody does anything. To draw attention to the issue, Paradigm Initiative purchased the personal data of senior government officials, including the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, and used it as evidence to push for legal action,” he stated.

“To this end, Paradigm Initiative has filed a lawsuit against NIMC and several other agencies, including the Central Bank of Nigeria, Nigeria Immigration Service, and the Federal Inland Revenue Service, accusing them of failing to protect citizens’ data. The case, filed in the Abuja Judicial Division in October 2024, aims to establish three key objectives: Prove that a data leak occurred; Invoke the powers of the Nigeria Data Protection Act and ensure accountability and sanctions for responsible parties. January 2025 has been scheduled for hearing,” Sesan revealed.

Sesan highlighted the government’s alleged negligence, particularly NIMC’s repeated denial of any breach. “They called me a liar on national TV,” Sesan remarked. “But if data wasn’t leaked, why did the Minister call for an investigation? Why did the Data Protection Commission acknowledge a fine? These contradictions need answers.” He also criticized the lack of independence and funding for the Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC). “In 2024, the NDPC operated with a budget of zero Naira,” Sesan revealed, underscoring systemic issues in the enforcement of data protection laws.

LEADERSHIP reports that the data breach has broader implications for national security, as it raises questions about the reliability of government systems meant to protect sensitive information. Sesan expressed concern about the use of third-party vendors in managing national data, emphasising the need for stricter oversight. “The government forced Nigerians to stand in queues during the COVID-19 pandemic to register for NINs, promising that it would enhance security,” Sesan said. “Now, the same data meant to protect us is being mishandled and sold. This negligence is unacceptable.”

The lawsuit seeks to address the issues comprehensively, calling for greater accountability from agencies entrusted with citizens’ data, said Sesan, challenging the government to clarify discrepancies in its handling of the breach and ensure that ordinary Nigerians are not left vulnerable to exploitation. “The court proceedings could set a landmark precedent for data protection in Nigeria, I urge citizens to demand greater transparency and accountability from those in power. This fight isn’t just about senior officials. It’s about protecting every Nigerian’s fundamental right to privacy,” he added.

In her opening remarks, the chief operating officer, Paradigm Initiative, Nnena Paul-Ugochukwu, said Africa was at the forefront of a global digital revolution, bringing unprecedented opportunities in education, health, business, and governance. However, Ugochukwu highlighted significant challenges, including the widening digital gap, data privacy violations, censorship, and poor digital governance. “While technology has enhanced our lives, these challenges hinder economic growth, social progress, and the fundamental rights of citizens,” she said.

The COO also pointed to the disturbing trends of internet shutdowns, digital surveillance, and algorithmic biases, which threaten freedom of expression and disproportionately affect underserved communities. To tackle these issues, she said Paradigm Initiative, a leading pan-African nonprofit, has been at the forefront of promoting internet freedom and digital inclusion for over 15 years. “With a presence in six African countries and programs spanning 27 nations, Paradigm Initiative has directly impacted more than 150,350 underserved African youth, providing digital opportunities and protecting online rights,” she added.

Speaking on the activities of Paradigm Initiative over the years, Paul-Ugochukwu said Paradigm Initiative has secured landmark court rulings on digital rights issues, including the Twitter ban in Nigeria and the Nigerian Cybercrimes Act, adding that the organization developed RIPOTI, a reporting platform for digital rights violations, and AYETA, an online safety toolkit.

She also disclosed that Paradigm Initiative has collaborated with governments, security agencies, parliamentarians, and civil society organizations to advance digital inclusion. “Through initiatives such as Internet Policy Training and Digital Rights Workshops in countries like Kenya, Senegal, and Zambia, Paradigm Initiative has equipped stakeholders with the tools to address gaps in digital governance. Additionally, the Digital Rights and Inclusion Forum (DRIF), hosted annually since 2013, brings together over 500 activists, researchers, and policymakers to strategize on advancing internet freedom,” she stated.

Looking ahead, Paul-Ugochukwu emphasized the need for continued advocacy and innovation to build a digitally inclusive and rights-respecting world. “Paradigm Initiative plans for 2025 include expanding its reach, fostering stronger coalitions, and leveraging creative communication strategies such as films, podcasts, and music videos to amplify its impact. Our vision is a digitally inclusive and rights-respecting world where technology enhances, rather than undermines, human rights,” Paul-Ugochukwu revealed.