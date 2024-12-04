The House of Representatives has resolved to investigate the Abuja Rehabilitation Centre and the Social Protection Programmes of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as the ‘Almajiri’ syndrome surged in the nations capital.

The move followed the adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Bashiru Dawodu (APC, Lagos) at plenary on Wednesday.

Presenting the motion, the lawmaker noted that on October 22, 2024, the FCT Administration prohibited street begging with the aim to restore the image of Abuja and enhance security in the nation’s capital.

Dawodu also noted that majority of beggars in the FCT are individuals with disabilities, with other contributing factors including Almajiri, internally displaced persons, poverty, unemployment, and cultural factors.

He expressed concern that begging is an age long-standing social ill in Nigeria while noting that the FCT Administrations since 2003 have declared war on begging and used law enforcement to apprehend, prosecute, or repatriate them to their respective states.

The lawmaker expressed worries that the strategy has failed because it provides only a short term solution as the beggars soon return to their trade but probably in a changed location.

“Aware that the Federal Capital Territory has one semi-functional rehabilitation center in Bwari which is underfunded and provides suboptimal services.

“Cognizant that lack of effective long-term solutions like rehabilitation, monthly survival allowance, Almajiris feeding and internally displaced persons resettlement will result in endemic begging.

“Also cognizant that if the lack of adequate funding and ineffective social protection programmes persist, street begging will remain intractable,” he added.

The House while adopting the motion, mandated its Committee on Disabilities to conduct an investigation of the Abuja Rehabilitation Centre and Social Protection Programmes of the Federal Capital Territory Administration and report within four weeks for further legislative action.