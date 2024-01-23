The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has announced that the FCT Administration (FCTA) will soon ban unpainted taxis and commercial buses from operating on FCT roads.

Wike, addressing the media in Abuja, explained that the initiative aims to tackle the menace of ‘one chance’ in the territory.

LEADERSHIP reports that ‘One chance’ involves criminals posing as taxi drivers who rob, assault, and sometimes murder unsuspecting passengers.

While acknowledging a reduction in the incidence of ‘one chance,’ the minister stressed the need for stricter measures to eliminate the trend in the FCT.

“We are not going to allow vehicles that are not painted with FCT colour and registered by the FCTA to ply commercially in the territory. That way, you know the driver is certified by the FCT, and the buses and taxis were also approved by the FCT.

“When this is done, you as the passenger will not take the risk of going to enter any vehicle that you don’t even know,” he stated.

The minister added that Uber operators would also need to register to operate in Abuja, so that the government would know who the divers were.

He also said that the drivers need to be certified and profiled by the security agencies,” this is a city, if you don’t have rules, there will be problems.”

Wike expressed concern that the capital territory does not have an official terminal where residents can go and board a bus to a specific destination.

“That way, you know the drivers and the vehicle that you are entering. But currently, everybody is just on the road. You are going to Nyanya, a car is on the road, you enter; you are going to Wuye, a car is on the road you enter.

“What we are trying to do in the 2024 fiscal year is to at least build three terminals for a start, so that we will know the buses and taxes that will carry people from such terminals.

“When this is done nobody will take the risk of going on the road to waif for a taxi. That way, you will be able to reduce crime,” he said.