The late Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja will be buried in Abuja on Friday, his family has announced.

Immediate elder brother to the deceased, Moshood Lagbaja, disclosed this in Osogbo, the Osun State capital during a condolence visit by the St Charles Grammar School Osogbo Old Boys Association (SCOBA).

Moshood said the military could not release Lagbaja’s remains to the family but assured the visitors that he would be given a befitting burial in Abuja on Friday.

Speaking on behalf of SCOBA during the condolence visit, the leader of the delegation, who is also the first Vice President, Nigeria of the alumni association, Engineer Adesina Salami, he described the late Lagbaja as an exceptional individual, a proud Charlean, and a distinguished military leader who served the nation with unwavering dedication.

Salami said, “We mourn the loss of an exceptional individual, a proud Charlean, and a distinguished military leader who served our nation with unwavering dedication. Lt. Gen. Lagbaja’s remarkable life, selfless service, and enduring legacy inspire us.

“He made an inspiring and unforgettable impact on the Charlean Family Worldwide during his glorious lifetime.

“May the comforting presence of Almighty God surround you during this difficult time. May His peace, love, and strength sustain you as you navigate the darkness of grief.

“We pray that the cherished memories of Lt. Gen. Lagbaja’s love, wisdom, and accomplishments bring solace to your hearts and may his exemplary life continue to inspire generations to come.”