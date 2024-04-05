The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) revealed that National Identification Numbers (NINs) of subscribers with less than four lines under the third phase of disconnection, had not yet been validated, hence the reason for the extension from April 15, 2024, to July 31, 2024.

Recall that the disconnection process, which began in February, was rolled out in three phases. The first occurred on February 28, 2024, which disconnected subscribers that have not submitted their NINs on or before February 28, 2024.

This is followed by the second phase of disconnection, which occurred on Friday, March 29, 2024, affecting subscribers with five or more lines linked to an unverified NIN.

The third phase is the disconnection of subscribers with less than five lines, linked to an unverified NIN. Such lines are to be barred on or before 15 April 2024.

However, the director, public affairs, Communications, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Reuben Muoka, told LEADERSHIP that the Commission has extended the date for the third phase disconnection from April 15, 2024, to July 31, 2024.

According to Muoka, the grace was given to subscribers due to the fact that they have submitted their NINs, but yet to be verified.

“The subscribers under this category, have submitted their NINs and have less than four lines, which is permissible. Their NINs are yet to be verified, unlike those who haven’t done their NIN at all.

So, we decided to give them more time, hence the extension,” Muoka averred.

The director, however, appealed to subscribers to ensure they complete their NIN-SIM linkage as soon as possible, as it will help the federal government to tackle insecurity in the country.