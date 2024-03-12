Consequent upon his suspension on Tuesday by the Senate, the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, Senator Abdul Ningi has resigned from his position.

Ningi was suspended Tuesday following his allegations that about N3.7 trillion in the budget is not traceable for any project.

But in a statement, Ningi (Bauchi South), who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on National Identity and Population Commission, said he has resigned from being the chairman of the forum.

The letter addressed to the Secretary, Northern Senators Forum, titled, “resignation,” Ningi said the resignation was necessitated by the unfolding events.

“I would like to resign my position as the Chairman of the Northern Senators forum. This is of course necessitated by unfolding events in the National Assembly, the North and the Nation at large.

“I would like to specially thank members of the forum for the opportunity given to me for the last eight (8) months to spearhead this very important forum. I believe this forum is very important and fundamental to the progress and development of Northern Nigeria,” Ningi added.