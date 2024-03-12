The Member representing Chikun/Kajuru federal constituency of Kaduna State in the House of Representatives, Hon. Ekene Abubakar Adams, has paid a courtesy visit on his Gonin Gora constituents in Chikun local government area of the State, following recent attacks and abduction of residents in the area.

It would be recalled that Gonin Gora residents on Thursday, February 29, 2024 barricaded the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway in protest to the abduction of some residents of the area and called on government to proffer a lasting solution to the incessant attacks on innocent citizens living in the community.

Speaking to journalists shortly after his visit and donation to the constituents at the weekend, Hon. Adams condemned the abduction of over 250 pupils in Kuriga village of Chikun LGA, as well as the incessant attacks on Gonin Gora communities that also led to the abduction of 13 persons.

The lawmaker, who lamented the impact of insecurity on the socio-economic activities in the area, expressed concern about the negative effects it has on the livelihoods of the inhabitants, emphasising that the rising insecurity has led to increased socio-economic hardship.

Commiserating with the traditional leader of Gonin Gora and the good people of the community, Hon. Adam said: “I feel your pains. It’s painful but I want to urge you to calm down and give the government the benefit of the doubt.”

He also disclosed that the Kaduna State government, in collaboration with relevant stakeholders, was doing everything humanly possible to rescue their loved ones unhurt, stressing that heavy presence of security personnel will be felt in the community very soon.

“You have protested and the government has heard your voice. So, I want you to be patient while the government does everything possible to rescue your loved ones unhurt. I feel your pains. I know it’s not easy but I want to urge you to calm down and give us the benefit of the doubt regarding efforts to address the challenge.

“I want to urge you to shun any vice that would lead to breakdown of law and order. Please, ensure that you do not take laws into your hands because of this menace. We will continue to support the security architecture in the state for efficient and a more effective operation, this phase too shall pass,” the federal lawmaker stated.

Also, in a bid to cushion the effects of economic hardship in his constituency, the lawmaker donated 200 bags of 50kg rice and N1million to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) in Chikun and Kajuru local government areas.

Stressing the importance of peace and harmony amongst members of different faiths, Hon. Adams emphasised that security is everyone’s business and as such, the two major religious leaders in his constituency must embrace unity as a virtue and work together in order to be able to win the war against bandits and other social vices.

In his remarks, the Chief of Gonin Gora, Mr. John Sarki, said they were impressed with Hon. Adam’s visit, stressing that they have had series of attacks in the past five years, and no leader came to commiserate with them, adding that the people were delighted to see their representative coming down to their doorsteps and to share in their pains.

Mr. Sarki also called on the government to redouble its efforts by ensuring that their loved ones were reunited with them in no distant time, adding that they do not have the capacity to meet the demands of the kidnappers.