Nigerian Society of Engineers in Bauchi has described as erroneous and misleading the insinuation that the 11km road dualisation project in Ningi was awarded by the Bauchi State government at the sum of N1 billion per kilometre.

The engineers drew the attention of the critics to the fact that the road is not a single lane road but a dual carriage one, saying “It is essential to understand that infrastructure projects, especially road construction, involve various factors that contribute to the overall cost”.

At a press conference in Bauchi yesterday, the NSE explained that the cost estimation for such projects considers not only the length of the road but also the terrain, soil conditions, drainage requirements, environmental considerations, and the need for quality materials.

The state NSE chairman, Engr. Muhammed Hadi Ibrahim said, “Any attempt to oversimplify the cost based solely on the length of the road may not capture the full picture. Notably, every Nigerian is aware of the rising cost of everything including construction materials”.

According to him, it is important for the public to be aware that infrastructure development comes with a price, and investments in quality roads have long-term benefits for the community.

“We, as the Nigerian Society of Engineers, support the government’s commitment to infrastructure development and attest to the integrity of the cost estimation for the Ningi-Gudduba dual carriageway road project”, NSE chairman said.

It could be recalled that the Ningi – Gudduba 11km dual carriageway road project construction was last week flagged-off by Governor Bala Mohammed at a cost of N10.3billion, but which has since the flag-off continued to attract insinuations and misconceptions by some politicians in the state and even beyond.

The NSE chairman also described infrastructure as the backbone of any thriving society, adding that roads play a pivotal role in the socio-economic development of any region.

Ibrahim stated, “In light of this, we commend the Bauchi State Government for prioritizing infrastructure development, which undoubtedly contributes to the overall well-being of the citizens and stimulates economic growth”.

“The quality and extent of road construction projects undertaken by the government are indicative of a commitment to fostering connectivity, reducing travel time, and promoting accessibility across various parts of the state,” he added.