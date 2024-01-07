NIPCO Gas Limited has once again underscored its unwavering commitment to environmental stewardship with the inauguration of Auto CNG station in Kubwa ,Abuja, in a significant stride towards providing economical, sustainable and environmentally friendly fuel for transportation.

The station, which commenced operations over the weekend, is an affirmation of the company’s determination to ensure widespread availability of Auto CNG across Nigeria .

As the nation grapples with the challenges of fuel expenses, and environmental sustainability and seeks cleaner energy alternatives, NIPCO Gas said, it is at the forefront of driving positive change in the country’s energy landscape.

This newly commissioned station, it stressed, is a testament of the company’s mission to drive positive change in the country’s transportation sector.

It is the company’s believe that the path to a sustainable future starts with transformative initiatives, and the launch of the Kubwa AutoCNG Station exemplifies our commitment in action.

The statement noted that, AutoCNG, known for its cost-effectiveness and significantly lower carbon emissions compared to traditional fuels, is positioned as a beacon of environmentally responsible transportation.

Managing director, NIPCO Gas Ltd , Nagendra Verma expressed the firm’s steadfast dedication to enhancing CNG accessibility throughout Nigeria. He elaborated on the company’s investment in cutting-edge technologies and infrastructure to ensure the widespread availability of CNG across the country, expressing optimism about the positive impact that increased CNG adoption would have on both the environment and the economy.

NIPCO Gas’s commitment extends beyond mere commercial operations; it aligns seamlessly with the national initiative championed by the Presidency His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of Nigeria to make CNG readily available across Nigeria.

This initiative, a strategic move to diversify the nation’s energy mix and reduce dependence on conventional fuels.

The presidency’s visionary initiative ,it noted, aims to harness the potential of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) as a cleaner and more affordable alternative.