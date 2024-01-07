The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited has offered a free PMS voucher worth N200,000 to an X user, #_Debbie_OA, who was knocked for disclosing that she wakes up at 4.50am daily to prepare food for her husband.

NNPC disclosed this in a tweet shared on its official X handle on Saturday.

The tweet read, “Hello #_Debbie_OA, we love your amazing love story, and we would like to gift you a free N200,000 PMS voucher redeemable at any of our 900+ retail stations nationwide.

“This will ensure that Mummy Zee has #EnergyforToday and #EnergyforTomorrow. We have just followed you. Please check your DM. Best wishes.”

The Nigerian lady started trending on social media after she shared on X how she started waking up at 4:50 am to cook for her husband after her husband told her his colleague brought two spoons with her food so that they could eat together.

The tweet generated controversy as some users condemned her for the act while some others supported her by contributing to celebrate her dedication.

Also, a smartphone company, Infinix Nigeria, on Saturday, offered its latest device, Infinix Hot 40, to the Nigerian lady and her husband.

Netizens also donated over N2 million to her, as other Nigerians have continued to offer her different gifts.