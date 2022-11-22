The National Institute for Sports (NIS), Lagos Will be a beehive of activities beginning from today, November 22 to Thursday, November 24, 2022 as academics, school health educators, sports men, students and other stakeholders converge for the 2022/34th SHEPAN workshop and journal launch.

The event organized under the auspices of the School Health Educators and Professionals Association in Nigeria will have experts speak on the topic: Sports FITNESS, Wellness and Security in Schools and Communities today: Meeting the challenges.

According to a statement by the Chief Host and Director General of the National Institute for sports Professor Olawale Moronkola, the workshop which will be both virtual and physical will have Professor Mike Ibeabuchi of the College of Medicine, Idi Araba, Lagos as the Keynote paper Presenter, while the lead papers will be presented by Professor Rafiu Okuneye.

