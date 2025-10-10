In a significant policy shift signalling the end of leniency for undocumented migrants, the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has unveiled a Post-Amnesty Voluntary Return and Documentation Programme (PAVRDP) targeted at foreign nationals who failed to regularise their stay during the recently concluded Amnesty period.

According to a statement from the Service public relations officer, ACI AS Akinlabi, the new initiative, which takes effect from October 13, 2025, follows the expiration of the Expired Visa Amnesty Initiative on September 30, 2025, and is designed to offer a structured, humane pathway for undocumented migrants to come forward voluntarily before facing the full weight of immigration enforcement.

The statement issued on Thursday night stated that “All affected persons are directed to report themselves immediately at the nearest Immigration Command for registration and documentation.”

According to the NIS, each case will be assessed individually, with decisions based on the Immigration Act, 2015, and related regulations. The aim, the statement emphasised, was to promote humane and orderly migration while ensuring national security through effective migration management.

While emphasising zero tolerance going forward, the NIS which said it kept the door open for voluntary compliance through PAVRDP, drew a clear red line saying those who failed to take advantage of this final opportunity will face arrest, detention, and deportation along with long-term bans from re-entering Nigeria.

“Any foreigner who has breached the conditions of his or her visa and fails to report will be arrested, detained, and removed from Nigeria,” Akinlabi warned, citing the provisions of Nigeria’s immigration laws.

The Service also issued a strong warning to individuals, companies, and organisations that aid or harbour illegal immigrants, describing such acts as criminal and punishable under Nigerian law.