Nigerian Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) has promised to make the nation’s 10,000-kilometer waterways navigable all year round to provide alternative mode of transportation for goods and passengers.

The chairman of NIWA Board of Directors Senator Binta Masi-Garba, disclosed this at the inaugural meeting of the Board at the NIWA Headquarters yesterday in Lokoja.

She regretted that only 3,800 kilometres out of the nation’s over 10,0000 kilometres of waterways was navigated all year round.

Masi-Garba said Nigeria was richly blessed with abundant water resources that could turn around the fortunes of the country if properly harnessed adding that the Board was committed to the cause.

She said it was part of the mandate of the board and the authority to make the entire 10,000km waterways navigable all year round with a view to transportation for the evacuation of goods and passengers.

Describing the task as onerous, she urged that all hands must be on deck to attain the goal of ensuring that the entire waterways were made navigable to boost the economy cheaper, safer and better transportation mode.

She described the board as a neutral platform for dialogue and collaboration as well as an avenue to openly share ideas, experiences and discuss solutions.

“We will from time to time bring together stakeholders, operators and multilateral agencies and academics to discuss solutions.

“I will be fully committed and willing to deploy time and resources towards the attainment of the authority’s vision to establish and sustain a first class organisation managed professionally and responsibly.”

The board chairman said what she expected to see was a NIWA that would be flexible and adaptable to the needs of Nigerians and recognised and respected locally and internationally.

In his welcome address, the managing director of NIWA, Chief George Moghalu, expressed his gratitude to President Muhammadu Buhari that the Authority had a board to help tackle its challenges.

He said the board was being faced with a lot of challenges ranging from insufficient funding to lack of infrastructure adding, “We want to tell you that we are very happy to have you on board to help solve our problems.