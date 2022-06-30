There was pandemonium in Masaka community of Nasarawa State yesterday which was caused by a demolition exercise carried out by the state Urban Development Board (NUDB).

An eyewitness report stated that the officials of the board stormed the area unannounced to commence the demolition of houses in the affected area yeaterday, which angered the residents who decided to resist the officials and armed security personnel that accompanied them.

According to the report, the crisis which could not be controlled immediately led to the death of two people, and many people injured, while a police station was vandalized other properties were destroyed.

The police public relations officer, Ranham Nansel, explained that the Nasarawa Development Board said it was acting according to a judgment carried out by a high court in the state.

The crisis left motorists and commuters plying the Abuja/Keffi Expressway stranded, as policemen made efforts to return normalcy in the area.