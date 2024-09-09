The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), and its affiliate bodies are meeting to consider the response, which may include mobilizing for a nationwide protest over the Monday arrest of the NLC president, Comrade Joe Ajaero.

Recall that Ajaero was arrested Monday morning by the operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja while travelling to the United Kindom on the invitation of the Trade Union Congress in the Britain.

Reports from the Labour Union indicate that its members are currently apprehensive over the whereabouts of their president hours after his arrest.

A statement by the Head, Information and Public Affairs, NLC, Comrade Benson Upiah, said the Congress was yet to ascertain Ajaero’s whereabouts or his state of health, as all efforts made to get in touch with him have proved abortive.

Upah noted that such actions by the security agents were not only undemocratic but immoral as well as a direct affront to the fundamental rights of citizens and organisations to lawfully express their views and carry out their activities.

“In light of this troubling development, the Congress puts all its affiliates, state councils, civil society allies and all patriotic Nigerians on the highest state of alert.

According to the statement, “This morning, the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, was seized and whisked away by agents of the Nigerian state while on his way to the United Kingdom on the invitation of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) of Britain.

“Comrade Ajaero was set to attend and address the global gathering of workers on behalf of Nigerian workers at the Congress of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in the UK, a platform where critical discussions on workers’ rights, social justice, and economic fairness are discussed.

“We wish to categorically state that Comrade Ajaero has been detained without any legal warrant or formal instrument. Joe Ajaero is not a fugitive. His detention is therefore a brazen act of lawlessness and intimidation as he has not been declared wanted by any law enforcement body.

“His detention is a brazen act of intimidation and completely unjustified under the laws of our nation. The mere contemplation of not just stopping a lawful citizen from travelling but also sequestering his freedom is an affront to our democratic and natural rights as a people and as workers,” the NLC stated.

It added that “The Congress will not stand idly by while the rights of its leaders and members are trampled upon. Accordingly, we demand for the immediate and unconditional release of comrade Joe Ajaero.

“Furthermore, we call on the international community, human rights organisations, and all advocates of democracy to take note of this rising wave of authoritarianism in Nigeria. The world must bear witness to these assaults on human dignity, civil liberties, and the rule of law.”

The NLC expressed its resolute in its commitment to protecting workers’ rights, vowing not be cowed by the oppressive tactics of the state.

“Once again, we demand the immediate and unconditional release of Comrade Joe Ajaero and the cessation of all forms of harassment against labour leaders and the Nigerian working class including innocent citizens who hold dissenting opinions,” he said.

He further noted that the organs of the “Congress are in a closed door meeting whose outcome will be made available to the public.”