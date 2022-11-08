Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in collaboration with the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) has unveiled a web-based platform to enhance trade union contributions towards better management and governance of migration in Nigeria.

The platform, which is anchored on the International Labour Organisation’s (ILO) general principles and operational guidelines for migrants’ fair recruitment, seeks to tackle the challenges of irregular migration and eliminate any forms of exploitation corridors against migrant workers.

At the launch and training workshop on the Migrant Recruitment Advisor (MRA) in Abuja yesterday, permanent secretary, Ministry of Labour and Employment, Kachollom Daju, lauded NLC commitment to the project, saying that the platform would further support government’s efforts to reduce incidences of irregular migration and possibly eliminate it.

Speaking to stakeholders at the launch, NLC general-secretary, Emmanuel Ugboaja, explained that the MRA remained an online-based technology-driven tool that migrant workers could utilise to reduce and ultimately eliminate the exploitation and abuse that they were exposed to, experience and suffer in the course of their labour migration journey.

Ugboaja noted that the platform was one of the ways NLC was contributing to other stakeholders’ efforts to prevent desperate journeys where many got stranded, defrauded, frustrated, abused and in worst cases died.