Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has recognised the media for its pivotal role in the success of the Nigeria Prize for Literature and the Nigeria Prize for Science over the past two decades.

At an event held in Lagos, titled “Celebrating the Voices of Impact,” the company honoured media professionals for their dedication to covering the prestigious prizes even as it unveiled a new category at the annual Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME) — The NLNG Prize for Energy Reporting.

Former president of the Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) and former Commissioner for Information in Osun State, Mrs. Funke Egbemode, while giving her keynote address, highlighted the critical role of the media in shaping public discourse and fostering democracy.

The event also featured a fireside chat on “Leveraging Technology for Media Curation Advancement and Efficiency”, with contributions from Tayo Fagbule, Editor of BusinessDay, and Tolu Ogunlesi, former Special Assistant on Digital Media to the President, moderated by Àníkẹ́adé Fúnkè Treasure.

A special moment during the event was the presentation of a One-Time Recognition Award to Prisca Sam-Duru, a reporter for Vanguard, for her exceptional coverage of the Prizes. Other journalists, including Chidinma Agu (News Agency of Nigeria), Terh Agbedeh (ThisisLagos), Gabriel Akinadewo (Freedom Online), and Sopuruchi Onwuka (The Oracle), were also recognised for their exemplary work.

NLNG’s General Manager for External Relations and Sustainable Development, Andy Odeh, praised the media for its significant contribution to elevating the profile of the Prizes, stressing how their reporting has fostered broader discourse around science, technology, and literature in Nigeria.

He also introduced the new NLNG Prize for Energy Reporting at DAME, designed to recognise journalists who excel in reporting on energy issues, promoting deeper understanding of Nigeria’s energy landscape and encouraging meaningful public engagement on the subject.

The award jury, comprising Mr. Taiwo Obe, Ms. Kadaria Ahmed, and Mr. Chido Nwakanma, awarded Prisca Sam-Duru a prize of N5 million and a laptop, recognising her for her outstanding journalistic work. Other honourees also received gifts. The journalists were judged on criteria such as accuracy, originality, consistency, and frequency of coverage.