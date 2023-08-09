Hardship: NLC, TUC Meet Akpabio, Demand Cut In Lawmakers’ Pay

Nigerian workers under the umbrella of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) have declared that N30,000 minimum wage is too meagre and called on the National Assembly members to cut down their pay.

The unions said everyone was aware that things were hard, adding that the removal of fuel subsidy had caused serious hardship on Nigerians, especially workers.

This came up when the Senate yesterday beat the NLC and TUC one week ultimatum for a parley towards resolving the effects of the fuel subsidy removal on Nigerians by the federal government.

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio led some principal officers of the Red Chamber, to receive the NLC and the TUC leaders.

NLC president, Comrade Joe Ajero, said the meeting was important, following the need for the legislative arm of the government to intervene in the discussions between labour unions and the executive arm of the government towards ameliorating the sufferings of Nigerians due to the fuel subsidy removal.