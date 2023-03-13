Gombe State chapter of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has faulted a traditional medical practitioner and Islamic cleric in the state, Dr Abubakar Sadiq alias ‘Pharmacy’ for his claim that he has a machine that can cure all ailments including surgical diseases without conducting surgery.

LEADERSHIP reports that the traditional doctor in a viral video on social media claims to have a machine that ‘burns’ any ailment such as cold, poor sight, infertility in women and many other diseases that require surgery.

He went further to claim that doctors in Germany and indeed the world over no longer carry out surgeries but rather burn all surgical diseases.

He encouraged the populace with any such surgical ailments to make payments to him so that he could treat them using this machine.

However, NMA while reacting to the claim in a press release issued to journalists yesterday by its state chairman Abdulsalam Khalifa Ibrahim said the claim by the cleric and traditional doctor was erroneous adding that the computed tomography scan machine shown by him is a medical imaging device used to take images of parts of the body in order to aid diagnosis by doctors.

“It is not used anywhere in the world to burn surgical diseases as claimed by the person in question. Operating this device requires a high degree of skill and expertise which NMA Gombe doubts if the person in question possesses. Also, due to the high amount of radiation emitted by this device, its use is closely supervised by the appropriate regulatory agencies.

“Surgeries are being carried out the world over and all over the world surgeons are continuously being trained to carry out surgeries as against the claims by the person in question.

“This same individual has also put out so many other videos with erroneous medical contents capable of misleading the public and jeopardizing the health of the populace that is if that is not already the case,” he said.

The association therefore called on the regulatory agencies and the necessary security agencies to do the needful by ensuring that the erroneous video and so many others put out by the said Dr Abubakar Sadiq is pulled down from the internet and to also ensure that all legal means necessary is employed to safeguard the health of the populace from him and others like him.

It advised the public to disregard the video and to seek all their healthcare needs from licenced individuals and organisations.