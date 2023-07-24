Vice Chancellors Hail Dangote’s Impact On Nigeria’s Agricultural Revolution

President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote has been hailed as a foremost entrepreneur whose laudable interventions in the agricultural sector in Nigeria should be applauded and emulated by others.

Nigerian University vice chancellors, under the auspices of Committee of Vice-Chancellors who were at the Dangote Fertiliser plant on a familiarisation visit over the weekend, marveled at the huge financial resources invested in the Plant.

The university heads unanimously agreed that Dangote should be specially recognised for his contribution on agricultural revolution in Nigeria, through his fertiliser project.

Secretary of Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigeria, Prof. Yakubu Ochefu, said all Nigeria needed for real growth and development in all sectors of the economy was just to have five of Aliko Dangotes.

He urged other Nigerian billionaires to take a cue from Dangote and invest heavily in manufacturing, to significantly reduce the high unemployment rate among the youth and ameliorate the sufferings of many Nigerians.

Speaking after the tour of the Fertiliser Plant, vice chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, Prof. Nnenna Oti described the Plant as impressive and lauded the synergy between Lagos State Government and Aliko Dangote, a man from Kano State, describing the union as what Nigeria should really represent.