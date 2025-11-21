There is heavy security at a Correctional Centre in Sokoto State following the speculation that the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, who was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday, was brought to the facility.

Our correspondent was restricted by personnel of the Correctional Service when he visited the Marina area of Sokoto where the facility is located but observed heavy presence of security personnel, including a truckload of armed military personnel.

Though, no official confirmation from the public relations department of the Correctional Centre that Nnamdi Kanu was brought to the facility to serve his sentence, but activities around the surrounding area where the facility is located suggested an unusual presence of armed military personnel, a sign that indicated a high-profile convict must have been brought to the facility.

Kanu was sentenced to life imprisonment on Thursday by the Federal High Court in Abuja, having been convicted on seven-count terrorism-related charges, a verdict that IPOB has since rejected as unlawful and politically motivated.

Recall that Justice James Omotosho handed him life terms on five of the counts, 20 years on one, and five years on another, all with no option of fine.

The judge noted that placing Kanu in Kuje Correctional Centre might not be appropriate due to the risk of violence, suggesting a need for a more secure facility.

Kanu’s former lawyer and consultant, Aloy Ejimakor, had alerted Nigerians via a tweet on Friday that the IPOB leader was being moved from the Department of State Services (DSS) detention facility in Abuja to a correctional facility in Sokoto State.