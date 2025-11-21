Convicted leader of proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has been moved from the Department of State Services (DSS) facility in Abuja to a correctional centre in Sokoto.

Advertisement

This was disclosed by Kanu’s former lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor

Ejimakor, who took to his X handke on Friday, said the development has raised serious concern among Kanu’s supporters about his access to legal counsel, family, and well-wishers.

Advertisement

He wrote, “MAZI NNAMDI KANU has just been moved from DSS Abuja to the correctional facility (prison) in Sokoto; so far away from his lawyers, family, loved ones and well-wishers.”

LEADERSHIP recalls that Kanu was on Thursday convicted on seven-count charge of terrorism and sentenced to life imprisonment by Justice James Omotosho.

Justice Omotosho said he opted against the death penalty as sought by the prosecution in favour of leniency, referencing global standards and biblical teachings.