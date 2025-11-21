A former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has alleged that Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is directly or indirectly linked to what he described as coordinated rise in terror attacks and anti-Nigeria narratives following Obi’s recent three-day trip to Washington D.C.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page on Friday, Omokri said the timeline of events was “not coincidental,” insisting that the spike in insecurity and “genocide claims” against Nigeria began almost immediately after Obi’s September 23–25 visit to the United States.

According to him, “The sudden spike in terror activities after Peter Obi’s Washington, D.C., trip between September 23-25, which led to the rash of genocide claims against Nigeria beginning from September 26, 2025, is not coincidental. These attacks are coordinated and designed to achieve a specific anti-Nigerian objective.”

He argued that the pattern mirrors what he described as an old strategy used to force regime change during the former President Goodluck Jonathan administration.

“These are the same tactics that desperate politicians and their foreign handlers used against President Jonathan to achieve regime change in 2015,” Omokri wrote.

Calling Nigerians “a very emotional people who often emote rather than reason,” he urged the public to pause and examine the timing of recent violent events.

Omokri pointed to earlier findings as evidence that the current wave of attacks is suspicious, saying, “In a study published by Channels Television last year, we observed a decline in terrorist activities in Nigeria. All of a sudden… they just increased in tempo just as local and international actors started a coordinated media campaign against Nigeria?”

Quoting Ian Fleming, the creator of James Bond, he added, “Once is happenstance, twice is coincidence, three times is enemy action.”

He questioned how, after more than a year without major school abductions, Nigeria suddenly recorded “two school abductions, a General killed, a church attacked during a livestream, and police officers attacked or killed.”

“This is too coordinated to be coincidental,” he said, warning that the pattern resembled the destabilisation tactics used in “Libya and Sudan.”

Omokri cautioned that the goal of these alleged actors was not to push Nigeria toward the moderate instability seen in “Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger,” but to “convert Nigeria into a basket case of sectarian and ethnic fighting.”

He urged Nigerians to stand firmly behind President Bola Tinubu, arguing that loyalty was necessary during what he described as a deliberately engineered national crisis.

“I urge all Nigerians to stand by the President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and be loyal citizens of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,” he wrote.

Omokri said the recent wave of attacks was “too sudden, coordinated, and well-organised to be the result of happenstance,”and urged citizens to be cautious with their words and actions.

Omokri also dismissed calls for President Tinubu’s resignation, insisting they were “sponsored by foreign interests and their local puppets.”

He concluded by urging political patience, saying, “We have an election in fourteen months. If you dislike the current administration, wait until then and exercise your democratic rights.”