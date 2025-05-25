Nigeria National League (NNL) has rescheduled the matchday 19 fixture between Abakaliki FC and Osun United.

The game has been moved to Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

The match will be played at the Abakaliki Township Stadium in Ebonyi at 3pm.

The date of the the game was shifted due to Abakaliki FC President Federation Cup engagement.

The Rice Boys are currently battling to avoid relegation in the NNL.

Abakaliki FC will take on Kwara United in the final of the 2025 President Federation Cup.