Yushau Armayau and Chigozie Ihejiofor have returned to Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) side, Katsina United ahead of the final league match against Kwara United.

Armayau and Ihejiofor were away with the Flying Eagles for the U-20 African Cup of Nations Championship in Egypt.

The players return is a timely boost for the Chanji Boys push for relegation survival.

We welcome back Yusha’u Armaya’u (Aguero) & Chigozie Ihejiofor from the U-20 AFCON in Egypt!,” Katsina United wrote on their Facebook.

“Both helped the Flying Eagles clinch bronze. They’re back with the squad ahead of our final clash vs.

Kwara United at Muhammadu Dikko Stadium.”

Katsina United will trade tackles with Kwara United at the Mohammed Dikko Stadium, Katsina on Sunday(Today).

Azeez Audu’s side need a win to escape relegation.

Katsina United occupy 15th position on the NPFL table with 47 points from 37 games.