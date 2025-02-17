The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited said it has successfully concluded its latest recruitment exercise, which it described as one of the most rigorous and transparent in the country.

In an official statement released on Monday, the Chief Corporate Communications Officer of NNPC Ltd., Olufemi Soneye, confirmed the completion of the process and assured that successful candidates would soon receive their appointment letters.

“We are delighted to announce the successful conclusion of our recruitment exercise, which was conducted with utmost fairness, transparency, and rigor,” Soneye stated.

NNPC expressed gratitude to all applicants who participated in the process and encouraged those who were not selected to look forward to future opportunities with the oil company.

“We are hopeful that those who were not selected this time will look forward to future opportunities with NNPC Limited,” the statement added.

Reaffirming its dedication to a merit-based recruitment system, the national oil company reiterated its commitment to excellence and equal opportunity as it continues its mission to build a world-class energy company.

LEADERSHIP reports that th NNPC’s recruitment process saw no fewer than 45,689 applicants participating in a computer-based aptitude test as part of the selection process for employment at the company.