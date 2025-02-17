The Lagos State Police Command on Friday arraigned three Air Peace Passengers before a Magistrate’s Court in Ikeja, over alleged disruptive behaviour aboard Air Peace Flight No. P4 7579 from London to Lagos.

The three passengers are identified as Adewale Adedigba (52), Magnis Ashibuogwu (50) and Iwunze Benjamin (30).

Their arrest and subsequent arraignment followed an incident that occurred on February 12, 2025, at approximately 8pm when the defendants reportedly engaged in disrupting the flight by shouting on top of their voices, causing panic and public disturbance among passengers and crew.

Police alleged that their actions breached the public peace under Section 168(1)(d) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Further allegations revealed that the trio unlawfully moved from their originally assigned economy class seats to the business class section during the flight without authorisation.

Police said this conduct, which violated Section 4(1)(a)(b) of the FAAN Bye-Law 2005, prompted swift intervention from the airline staff, who reported the incident upon landing at Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Ikeja.

The prosecution, led by SP Oladipupo Taiwo, pressed for strict adherence to aviation laws to deter similar incidents in the future.

During the hearing, the defendants’ plea was not immediately taken, leading the magistrate to adjourn the case to March 3, 2025 for a hearing.

The adjournment was to allow the prosecution and defence to prepare their arguments, with potential penalties including fines or imprisonment, if the defendants are found guilty.