Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) and FIRST Exploration and Petroleum Development Company Limited partnered with the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF) to launch Afforestation, Livelihood Enhancement, and Carbon Sequestration (ALEC) initiative in ensuring environmental sustainability and community empowerment.

The initiative will work to combat critical issues of deforestation, biodiversity loss, and climate change in 11 littoral communities of Bayelsa State while simultaneously enhancing the socio-economic well-being of the local population.

In Nigeria, the situation calls for immediate action, with an estimated 70 to 80 per cent of the nation’s original forests already lost due to unsustainable logging and agricultural expansion, as reported by Global Forest Watch and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO).

Moreover, Nigeria harbours 309 species that are currently listed as threatened on the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. Without immediate and decisive action, Nigeria is on track to lose its remaining mangrove forests by 2050, according to projections by the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF); a loss that would not only exacerbate the effects of climate change but also further endanger the country’s rich biodiversity.

In response to these pressing issues, the ALEC Initiative will plant half a million trees over a span of five years and work towards rehabilitating and conserving critical ecosystems in the host communities for the NNPC Ltd/FIRST E&P JV.

Speaking on the partnership signing, chief upstream investment officer, NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS), Bala Wunti said, “this initiative reflects our dedication to environmental stewardship and social responsibility as well as a clear understanding that sustainable business success is inherently tied to the well-being of the communities we serve and the ecosystems we rely on.”

“The ALEC Project marks a pivotal step in our journey towards a sustainable future,” said Mr. Etomi, Executive Director, Corporate Services at FIRST E&P, during the partnership signing event.

“By restoring the vital ecosystems of our host communities, we are not only addressing a critical environmental need but also empowering local communities with new economic opportunities. This project exemplifies the powerful synergy between environmental stewardship and community development, underscoring our deep commitment to leaving a lasting legacy of positive impact.”

The director-general of the Nigerian Conservation Foundation (NCF), Dr. Joseph Onoja stated, “we are very excited about this project because it aligns with our strategic pillars, such as habitat restoration, tackling the climate crisis, and species conservation. This project will help us achieve some of the key goals we have set and ensure that people in the beneficiary communities, as well as Nigerians as a whole, enjoy a better quality of life while safeguarding the environment.”

This initiative not only reinforces Nigeria’s leadership in global efforts to combat climate change and biodiversity loss but also underscores the nation’s critical role in fostering sustainable development.