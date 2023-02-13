Socio-economic growth prospects in Ajoki community, Edo State, have soared following the delivery of uninterrupted power supply to the community by Enageed Resource Limited, a Sahara Group upstream company and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) Available to tens of thousands of beneficiaries, the Enageed Resource Ajoki Gas-to-Power project generates a combined capacity of 1Megawatt round-the-clock electricity from gas, in keeping with Sahara Group’s commitment to promoting access to clean energy and spearheading seamless energy transition in Africa. The project had the NNPC Upstream Investment Management Services (NUIMS) and the Edo State Government as key partners.

“What we initially thought was a pipe dream has eventually become a reality,” said Scott Omasan, Secretary of Ajoki community at the handover ceremony. “The test run has been on since December last year and now the project is in full gear. Now, small businesses, healthcare, and commercial activities will be transformed in Ajoki.

Even residents of neighbouring communities now flock into Ajoki to do one business or the other because of the uninterrupted power in our community,” Omasan added.

According to Olubunmi Lawson, Head Sustainable Community Development, who represented Bala Wunti, Chief Upstream Investment Officer, NUIMS, the project will foster increased agricultural and economic productivity, higher revenues, better healthcare, and make the environment cleaner.

Ltd is committed to timely delivery of social impact projects across the nation. I want to encourage the good

people of Ajoki community to continue to collaboratively work with

Enageed Resources Limited to ensure the sustainability of this

laudable project,” she said.

Henry Menkiti, Chief Operating Officer, Asharami Energy (A Sahara

Group Upstream Company) said, “what we are witnessing today is the

product of Sahara Group’s unwavering commitment to seamless

stakeholder relations everywhere we operate. We enjoy the support of

our host communities where we call home because we continue to work

with a shared vision that is centred on making a difference

responsibly.”

Menkiti said Asharami Energy remained committed to effectively

adapting and responding to climate change trends and positioning the

business to harness emerging opportunities. “Consequently, we measure

and monitor Green House Gas (GHG) emissions to effectively manage our

Scope 1 emissions and ESG metrics to ensure alignment with best

practices and global disclosure standards”.

Also speaking at the event, director, Governance and Sustainability, Sahara Group, Ejiro Gray, described the project as an outstanding

achievement for the energy conglomerate, considering the endless

opportunities it offers the Ajoki Community. “As a responsible

organization, one of the key parameters for measuring our progress is

to also measure how well our communities are doing. This Gas-to-Power

project is so important to us because we’re essentially taking a

resource that is available in the community and using it to produce

something that is beneficial to Ajoki and its environs” she said.

Elated by the project, Shegun Eloa and Esther Koma, the Youth and

Women Leader respectfully of Ajoki, commended Enageed Resource and

Sahara Group for giving the community “a new lease of life.” The

Olareaja of Ajoki Community, Pa Joseph Agbaga said the community would

ensure the safety of the power plant and continue to work with Enageed

harmoniously. “Enageed and Sahara Group have always stood out in their

approach to working with the community and Ajoki is grateful for this

power project that will now make Ajoki stand out in the Niger Delta,”

he added.

Head, Stakeholder and Community Relations, Babatomiwa Adesida, said the gas-to-power project was the most recent sustainable project which

Enageed had implemented in Ajoki. He said the firm had previously

executed other sustainable projects in the areas of health, education,

capacity building and infrastructural development. He further stated

that these projects have resulted in the significant development of

the community, promoted a sense of ownership amongst the people and

led to peaceful operations of Enageed within the community.

Enageed Resource, the operator of Oil Mining License (ML) 148,

commenced the Ajoki Electrification Project in 2019 with the aim of

converting flared gas (at the flow station) to electric power for

24-hour electricity supply to Ajoki Community.

The Gas to Power Project has since replaced the use of diesel

generators in the community, a development that is expected to impact

positively on the quality of air and life in Ajoki.