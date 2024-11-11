The Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited has revealed plans to enhance the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by establishing 12 additional CNG stations across Nigeria by the first quarter of 2025.

NNPC also emphasised that it was not involved in any sabotage plot against domestic refineries, reaffirming its commitment to supporting local energy solutions and investments in cleaner energy sources.

Group chief executive officer of NNPC, Mele Kyari, who made this known on Monday, also reiterated the oil company’s commitment to resolving Nigeria’s energy ‘trilemma’, by ensuring energy security, sustainable growth and energy affordability.

Kyari disclosed this at the opening ceremony of the 42nd Nigeria Association of Petroleum Explorationists (NAPE) Annual International Conference and Exhibition themed: “Resolving the Nigeria Energy Trilemma: Energy Security, Sustainable Growth and Affordability” in Lagos, on Monday.

The GCEO, who was special guest of honour at the occasion, also said the company has perfected plans to deliver 12 Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Mother Stations and Mini LNG Plants soon, as part of efforts to boost the existing 1.6bscf of gas supply for the domestic market.

“The energy trilemma is a profound responsibility we shoulder as stewards of Nigeria’s energy future. NNPC Ltd is working tirelessly to improve our supply chain, develop new refining capacities and expand our retail network,” Kyari stated.

According to him, NNPC Ltd was set to collaborate with private refineries to ensure affordable and sustainable petroleum products supply; Naira-for-crude transactions in order to stabilise the local currency, and regulate forex markets.

This, he added, will bring about expansion of gas infrastructure such as the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano (AKK) Gas Pipeline and the Obiafu-Obrikom-Oben (OB3) Gas Pipeline projects and the development of cleaner energy options, such as Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

“Currently, NNPC Ltd supplies over 1.6 billion standard cubic feet (bscf) of gas per day to the domestic market through infrastructure we either own outright or operate with partners. This distribution network is entirely managed on NNPC Ltd.’s balance sheet,” Kyari added.

Explaining that the company was expanding its efforts to enhance domestic energy access, the NNPC Ltd helmsman said the next 3-6 months will see significant project launches, including CNG mother stations, mini-LNG plants, and additional CNG daughter stations.

Kyari, who commended President Bola Tinubu’s efforts to relieve forex pressures by reducing fuel imports and strengthening Nigeria’s local refining capacity, emphasised the need for collaboration, innovation, and technology in achieving Nigeria’s energy goals.

“Resolving the energy trilemma requires bold ideas, shared knowledge, and collective determination. Together, let us build a Nigeria where energy is secure, sustainable, and affordable for all.”

On NNPC Ltd’s mandate to guarantee energy security as stipulated by the Petroleum Industry Act, Kyari said the Company has fostered partnerships and investments aimed at enhancing local production and generating revenue for economic diversification.

Reacting to claims that NNPC Ltd was sabotaging the efforts of domestic refineries, Kyari said the NNPC Ltd is part-owners of the Dangote Refinery, stressing further that such investment is a strategic move aimed at strengthening domestic fuel supply.