The APC Grassroots Governance Group (APC G3) has condemned Saturday’s vandalisation of 330kV Lokoja–Gwagwalada transmission line 1, resulting in disruption to bulk electricity supply to the area.

The vandalisation was confirmed by TCN’s General Manager on Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, who said the incident affected transmission towers T306, T307, and T308 along Line 1 and disrupted bulk power transmission along the route.

APC G3 National Coordinator, Amechi Chuks Oyema, in a press release on Monday, decried the rising trend of vandalism targeting transmission lines and towers, saying it bore no one any good in view of its effect on the national economy.

He lamented that the activities of the vandals may also be targeted at disrupting the Renewed Hope Agenda of the present administration.

According to the National Coordinator, “Enemies of the country are disturbed that the administration of President Bola Tinubu has shown determination to plough back into the system savings from the removal of petroleum subsidy.

“The government is using the savings to give facelift to dilapidated infrastructure across the country, hence it has become worrisome for agents of darkness who rejoice in our underdevelopment.

“Recently TCN had announced that another three towers along the Biu – Danbua 132kV transmission line were vandalized putting the North-East in darkness.

“If it is not power facilities, they are targeting railway fittings. How can the country grow when retrogressive elements only think of causing pains for innocent Nigerians?”

The group commended President Bola Tinubu for taking bold decisions, which has short and long-term benefits for the country.

APC G3 appealed to members of the public, especially residents of communities hosting transmission lines and towers, to collaborate with TCN and security operatives in combating the menace of vandalism.

He said vandalism of power installations is a disservice to all and undermines efforts to strengthen the nation’s power transmission system.