The Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has gifted a female Twitter user, Deborah Loveth (@_Debbie_OA), a free premium motor spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, worth N200,000.00.

The story of Deborah, married to Abiola Adebisi, had gone viral on X (formerly Twitter) when on Thursday she posted that she wakes up at 4:50am to make her husband’s lunch ahead of his departure for work.

The post which garnered about 21 million views has stirred up debate about household responsibility.

She wrote: “I’ve always been too lazy to wake up and get his lunch ready. But the day he told me a colleague brought two spoons so he’ll eat with her, was the day I set my alarm for 4:50 am.”

While some social media users criticised her for, according to them, being insecure, others praised for being a dutiful housewife.

LEADERSHIP reports that a group of X users who were impressed by Deborah’s dedication have so far contributed over N2m to support her and her husband.

Also, reacting to Deborah’s “amazing love story” on its verified X handle on Saturday evening, NNPCL said it was in love with the story, hence the N200,000.00 voucher gift, which is redeemable in any of its over 900 retail stations nationwide.

The oil company wrote: “Hello @_Debbie_OA, we love your amazing love story, and we would like to gift you a free ₦200,000 PMS voucher redeemable at any of our 900+ retail stations nationwide.

“This will ensure that Mummy Zee has #EnergyforToday and #EnergyforTomorrow.”