The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has described the federal government’s 30-day petrol discount as a publicity stunt, saying a N66 cut offers no relief with petrol at N1,370 per litre.

HURIWA national coordinator, Emmanuel Onwubiko, in a statement said any pump price above N500 per litre is beyond many low-income Nigerians.

“A N66 discount on petrol selling at N1,370 per litre is no economic relief. It is a cruel joke on Nigerians who are struggling to survive,” HURIWA said.

The association also faulted the decision to make the discount available only through the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC) mobile app. It said commercial drivers and others without smartphones, reliable internet or digital skills could be shut out. It asked why the discount should not be reflected directly at the pump.

HURIWA’s statement follows NNPC’s cut of its Abuja petrol price to N1,370 per litre on Monday, from N1,405 at the weekend. A market survey showed NNPCL stations in Berger, Wuse Zone 6 and Wuse Zone 4 selling at the reduced rate, a N35 reduction.

Finance Minister Taiwo Oyedele had proposed a fixed price of N1,350 per litre at NNPC stations, prompting debate over whether this amounts to a return of subsidy. Oyedele and the Presidency have described it as a discount, not a subsidy.

HURIWA said the labelling dispute misses the point. “The question is whether a struggling Nigerian can afford to buy petrol after the discount,” it said.

The group urged the federal government to stop presenting marginal price changes as major achievements and to pursue measures that lower transport and food costs.

HURIWA said the argument over what to call the initiative must not distract from the central question of whether ordinary Nigerians can afford the price they are being asked to pay.

“Nigerians do not need clever labels, political packaging or another publicity campaign. They need petrol prices that reflect the desperate economic reality of millions of citizens. A discount that leaves the product beyond their reach is not meaningful relief,” the association said.

It urged the Federal Government to stop presenting marginal price adjustments as major achievements and instead pursue practical measures to reduce transport costs, ease pressure on food prices and improve the purchasing power of ordinary Nigerians.

The group said the success of any relief policy should be measured by its impact on citizens’ pockets, not by government announcements or promotional campaigns.

“The question is not whether the government has announced a discount. The question is whether a struggling Nigerian can afford to buy petrol after the discount. Until that question receives an honest answer, the government’s claims of relief will remain unconvincing,” HURIWA said.