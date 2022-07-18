New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) candidate for Sabon-Gari federal constituency, Kaduna State Hon. Muhammad Rabiu Dantine has condemned the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) same faith (Muslim/Muslim) ticket as lacking regards to Nigeria’s diversity in religion and ethnicity.

He said no Muslim would support a Christian/Christian ticket-no matter the justification, adding that the move is an indication that the APC has no regard for Nigerians hence its only concern is to win elections at the detriment of the nation’s unity.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, Muhammad berated religious leaders supporting the APC because of what they stand to gain.

The statement reads: “After the maim APC has caused to this nation, their choice of Muslim/Muslim ticket for the forthcoming 2023 general election makes it clear that they are not remorseful and have no regard for Nigerians regardless of religion and ethnicity.

“This is clearly why they are boldly abusing the ethics. It is highly disappointing how people keep mute over this simple issue because it suits their partisan narrative. The most unfortunate and shameful of all is how some religious leaders applaud this questionable act of APC because it could bring bread to their table.

“I am saying this unequivocally as Muslim no amount of explanations will make me appreciate and applaud a Christian/Christian ticket let us all stop pretending like we do not know why every devoted Christian is not smiling over this authoritative act of APC

“Nigeria is our only country. The God almighty chose to make us people of different religion and ethnicity, as such we have to live as bound by nature.

“There is no way we will be going for a party that has no regard for Nigerians in general. No sensible Nigerian will vote for APC.”