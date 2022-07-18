A special adviser to Sokoto State governor, Hon. Ibrahim Gidado, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC).

A former member of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, representing Sokoto South I Constituency, Gidado said he and his supporters decided to dump the PDP over lack of focus and trust in the party’s leaders.

The former lawmaker further stated that he decided to join the APC “to team up and rescue Sokoto State from the failed administration of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

He said, “The present administration has failed woefully especially in terms of fulfilling pledges to the electorate.”

Gidado was welcomed to the APC by Senator Aliyu Wamakko, the party leader in the state and the state chairman of the party, Hon. Isah Sadiq Achida alongside APC Youth leader in the state, Alhaji Nasir Italy.

Wamakko, who expressed happiness over Gidado’s defection to the APC, assured him of equal treatment.

The decampee was accompanied by the former Sokoto State commissioner for Land and Housing, Barrister Nasir Ibrahim Dantsoho, among others.