A chieftain of the New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun State, Hon. Damilare Abioro has appealed to the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun to revisit the abandoned Moshood Abiola University of Science and Technology, as well as the Ogun State Polytechnic projects in Ipokia local government area of the state.

Abioro in a letter of appeal dated 24th October, 2023 sent to the governor, said it becomes exigent for Governor Abiodun to revisit the two abandoned institutions so that all the financial and human resources already expended on them would not become a waste.

LEADERSHIP Weekend recalled that the immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun had at the twilight of his administration, established the two institutions in a controversial move which many residents described as a calculated ploy to enable his anointed candidate win the votes of the electorates from the zone after his defection from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The Governor Abiodun led administration however, did not give the proposed institution any recognition, but rather reverted to the original status of the Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY) located at Ojere village in Abeokuta.

But in the letter authored by Abioro, copy of which was obtained by LEADERSHIP Weekend yesterday, the politician explained that the resources already committed to the proposed institutions, particularly the Ogun State Polytechnic, where some building structures had been erected over five years ago in Ipokia is already rotting away.

He added that instead of abandoning the infrastructure and other efforts already put in place, the state government should consider establishment of new institution to be sited at the cite which had since witnessed the construction of some blocks of lecture rooms in Ipokia.