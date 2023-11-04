Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Lekan Balogun, Alli Okunmade II has tasked the National Examination Council (NECO) to look into the issue of examination malpractice that tends to tarnish the image of the body.

Olubadan made this observation while playing host to the new South West Zonal Director of the examination body, Mrs. Deborah Fukop, who led her management team on a courtesy visit on the monarch to announce her posting to the zone and to seek for collaboration with the traditional institution in any area that could enhance the body’s operational efficiency.

The monarch noted that the strategic position occupied by the examination body as the gate-keepers for the higher institutions across the country confers on it the need to wage war against the vice.

According to him, “The future of this country is in your hand in that whatever you turn out as finished products through our national examination, the Senior Secondary School Certificate Examination (SSSCE) is what our tertiary institutions must as a compulsion admit because, they must admit students if they don’t want to close down.

“You owe it a duty to give us the best for the sake of our future. The news we normally hear about the conduct of your examinations is not at all cheering, yet, it is compulsory that our children pass through you.

“One cannot but acknowledge the efforts being made to tackle the menace by way of sanctioning schools and some individuals involved, we want you to do more because of our future”, Olubadan stated further.

In her reaction, Mrs. Fukop thanked Olubadan for the frank talk, but said “as much as the observation by the monarch could not be dismissed, the problem of examination malpractices was largely that of the supervisors who were teachers, they are the ones that compromise on integrity and not the council.