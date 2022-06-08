A former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwanso, will win the 2023 presidential election, a former governor of the state and chieftain of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Senator Ibrahim Shekarau, has said.

Speaking at the ongoing convention of the NNPP holding at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja on Wednesday, Shekarau said Nigerians were yearning for a purposeful leadership hence Kwankwanso will win the presidential poll.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shekarau, who is representing Kano Central senatorial district in the National Assembly, said Kwankwanso will by the grace of God emerge the president in 2023.

“Today is a great day in history. A memorable day. The beginning of a journey to enter a new nation of our dreams, a new nation of hope.

“Our sincere plan is to better the lives of Nigerians. Nigerians have been waiting, we want to change the progress, change the sincerity of progress, change the lives of the youth for the better.

“We want to bring a leadership that will give a sense of belonging to every citizen. The NNPP convention is successful because Kwankwanso will by the grace of God emerge president in 2023,” Shekarau said.

Also speaking, the national chairman of NNPP, Rufa’i Alkali, said they have men and women of integrity that will fill the leadership vacuum of the country.

LEADERSHIP reports that Kwankwanso is expected to emerge as the presidential candidate of the NNPP through affirmation by party delegates because he is the only aspirant in the race on the platform of the party.